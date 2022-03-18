Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 231 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,715 ($22.30) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($5,151.69).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($32.00) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,056.41).

On Monday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($34.85) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,088.17).

On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($33.12), for a total transaction of £11,461.50 ($14,904.42).

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,705 ($22.17). 1,563,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,416.63. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54). The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

CCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($40.70) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.81).

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

