ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Given New $39.60 Price Target at Citigroup

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.90 to $39.60 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

