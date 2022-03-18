Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.36

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.36 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 149.20 ($1.94). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 149.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 3,380 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 million and a P/E ratio of 49.73.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

