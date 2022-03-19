$0.02 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.