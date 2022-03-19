-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 213,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,287. The company has a market cap of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.