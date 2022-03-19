-$0.03 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 754,639 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yatra Online stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
About Yatra Online (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
