$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $9.41. 95,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,010. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

