-$0.11 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.