$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,174,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

