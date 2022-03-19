$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.