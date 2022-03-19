$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

