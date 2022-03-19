$0.31 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fanhua stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 37,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

