$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.84. 739,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,707. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.
About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
Read More
