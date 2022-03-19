$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,350,425 shares of company stock valued at $198,749,623 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $13,545,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

