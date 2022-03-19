$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

KREF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

