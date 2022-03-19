$0.48 EPS Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

