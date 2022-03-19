$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $88,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 1,617,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

