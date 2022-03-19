-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

JNCE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 678,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

