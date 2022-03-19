$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,932. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TowneBank by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.