$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.89. 392,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.