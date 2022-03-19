$0.92 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $197.17. 1,669,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,092. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 586.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

