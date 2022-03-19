$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,061 shares of company stock worth $2,044,851. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.31 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

