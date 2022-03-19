$1.40 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. 3,017,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,968. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

