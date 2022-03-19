-$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will report ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CINC opened at $19.78 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17.

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.