$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

