-$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.