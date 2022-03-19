$104.44 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post $104.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.02 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $459.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $468.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.25 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. eHealth has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $6,244,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in eHealth by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eHealth by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

