$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

