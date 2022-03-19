$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.21 billion. Astrazeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $63.23 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

