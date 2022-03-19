12,109 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.93. 1,272,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,866. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.