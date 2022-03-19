12,428 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

