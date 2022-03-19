13,310 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.67. 3,160,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

