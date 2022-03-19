$138.07 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to announce $138.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.13 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $568.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 139.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 17.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

