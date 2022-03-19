$14.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post $14.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.97 billion and the highest is $17.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.10 billion to $55.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

