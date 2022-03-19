14,510 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

