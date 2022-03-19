$148.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will report $148.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $149.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $539.60 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

