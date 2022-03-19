$149.65 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post $149.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $157.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $641.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $622.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.42 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.