$156.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to report sales of $156.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.44 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $654.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

