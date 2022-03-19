15,985 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

