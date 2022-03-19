191,736 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.0% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.