$198.11 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $198.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.21 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $174.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $822.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.70 million to $838.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $892.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

