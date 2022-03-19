$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.05 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

