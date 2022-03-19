$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $21.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.34. 846,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.44. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $406.73 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

