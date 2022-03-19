$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $342.60 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.