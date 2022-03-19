$2.93 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce $2.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 million. Beam Global reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.91 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

