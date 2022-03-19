$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $19.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

