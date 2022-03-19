20,250 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

