20,446 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.