21,434 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.