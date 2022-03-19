22,078 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of KXI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

