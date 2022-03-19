23,176 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 4.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.43.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.